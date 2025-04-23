Nuggets Player Reacts to Negative Russell Westbrook Rumors
The Denver Nuggets have been in an interesting situation since firing head coach Mike Malone on April 8. After nine seasons with the franchise, he was abruptly let go with just three games left in the 2024-25 regular season, less than two weeks before the start of the NBA playoffs.
Many people believe the firing had much to do with Malone's relationship with guard Russell Westbrook. Reports soon emerged that Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, who was also dismissed at the same time, had disputes regarding Westbrook's playing time over younger talent.
The Nuggets are now in LA to face the Clippers for the next two games in a first-round series. Center DeAndre Jordan recently went on FanDuel's Run It Back and was asked about rumors that Westbrook was the primary reason for Malone's dismissal.
"I think it's easy to blame Russ because he's the new player," Jordan said. "Russ gets a lot of backlash from teams that he's on. And it's easy to target Russ. He's an emotional player, he's outspoken."
"But it's a little unfair for him to get the blame for that. It's his first year in Denver."
Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season in his first year with the Nuggets. His playing time has fluctuated, especially when star point guard Jamal Murray was out due to injury. Westbrook stepped in and started 36 games for Denver.
The Nuggets-Clippers series is guaranteed to head back to Denver with the series tied 1-1. Interim head coach David Adelman is 4-1 in his first five games in his new position.
