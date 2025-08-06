Nuggets Predicted to Make $85 Million Decision for Key Starter
After winning their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have had limited postseason success. The Nuggets have suffered back-to-back second-round playoff exits, but have focused on making clear-cut improvements this offseason.
The Nuggets have brought in difference-makers like Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown, but still have some internal decisions to make to keep their championship-caliber roster intact.
Christian Braun is due for an extension
The NBA's 2022 rookie class is all due for contract extensions this year, with stars like Paolo Banchero, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren already inking huge deals to stay with their respective teams. The Nuggets have a couple of guys who are due for similar rookie extensions, including Christian Braun.
The Nuggets selected Braun with the 21st overall pick in 2022, and the 6-foot-6 guard has been a huge part of their recent success. Of course, Braun was a part of their 2023 championship squad, but he truly broke out last season.
Last season, Braun averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 58.0% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. Now, Braun is set to receive a massive payday to stay in Denver.
What will Braun's extension look like?
The Athletic's John Hollinger recently talked about all of the 2022 rookies due for an extension, and tried to predict what Braun's will look like.
"The Nuggets extend everybody. Braun seems unlikely to be an exception, as he is both a homegrown success story and a player they are not equipped to easily replace in free agency, while Denver’s short-term incentives point strongly in a 'win-now' direction," Hollinger wrote.
"The only thing left to discuss is the Benjamins. BORD$ has a $23.1 million value on Braun for the coming season, and as noted above, that seems to be roughly the going rate for a non-star starting wing. The tricky part is Denver’s financial picture; right now, the Nuggets only have $27 million in room below next season’s projected second apron, and even that number assumes they waive Jonas Valančiūnas’ non-guaranteed deal for $10 million and fill in the roster with minimum contracts."
The Nuggets certainly have limited flexibility moving forward, but paying Braun should be at the top of their priority list. Hollinger reveals that a four-year, $85 million deal is a likely scenario.
"All that leads us back to a sweet spot in the low $20 million range and the Nuggets making their usual effort to backfill from there. Also, in these circumstances, it seems highly plausible that Denver would trade years and options for a lower annual number — consider, for instance, a four-year, $85 million deal with a fourth-year player option and a 15 percent trade kicker, one that gives Braun one more taste of the free-agency apple at age 28 if he performs," Hollinger finished.
Braun is one of Denver's most valuable players, and at age 24, they are certain to keep him around for as long as possible. Players like Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Bruce Brown will be what helps take the Nuggets back into title contention.