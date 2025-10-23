Nuggets Receive Major Boost With Clean Injury Report vs. Warriors
The Denver Nuggets ended their 2024-25 season with a Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, and they were far too banged up to have much of a chance beyond that.
This offseason, the Nuggets addressed some major depth concerns in case those injury issues come up again, but that is something they do not have to worry about for their 2025-26 season opener on Thursday.
The Nuggets are opening their regular season against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday night, looking to make a statement against Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and company. Luckily, the Nuggets have no injuries to worry about.
Nuggets' clean injury report
The Nuggets have released their injury report for Thursday's season opener, and it is exactly what Denver wants to see. The Nuggets have no injuries to note against the Warriors, giving them a full-strength lineup to kick off their new season.
The Nuggets went through the preseason pretty scratch-free and are already getting to a great start to the regular season. The Warriors are not a team to take lightly, by any means, so having everyone available for Thursday's game should certainly give fans some optimism.
Warriors' depth takes a hit
The Warriors are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers to start their 2025-26 regular season, and as they look to move to 2-0 with consecutive statement wins, they are a bit more banged up.
The Warriors will be without Moses Moody (left soleus strain), De'Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery), and Alex Toohey (left knee pain). Of course, that means that most of their core is still good to go for Thursday's matchup, but their depth certainly takes a hit with Moody and Melton sidelined.
With the Warriors a bit banged up, the Nuggets certainly have a slight advantage over the star-studded Golden State team, but Thursday's matchup will ultimately come down to each team's star power. Will the Warriors be able to contain Nikola Jokic? Will the Nuggets be able to slow down Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler?
Fans are certainly in for a treat as these two teams face off with no significant absences. The Warriors are set to host the Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. MT on Thursday.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- LeBron James Applauds Denver Nuggets’ Offseason Roster Upgrades
- Nuggets Pick Up Options on Pair of Promising Players
- David Adelman Offers Hope to Peyton Watson After Nuggets' Contract Move
- Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement on Nikola Jokic as Face of NBA
- Christian Braun’s Reaction to 5-Year Extension Is Exactly What Fans Want To Hear