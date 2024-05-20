Nuggets Star Issues Apology After Game 7 Loss vs Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets are officially out of the NBA Playoffs. Time after time, it felt like their role players stepped up in huge moments throughout the past two season, but just not this series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Michael Porter Jr. was so distraught with how he performed against the Timberwolves that he actually issued an apology to the team. According to Katy Winge, Porter Jr. said the Conference Semifinals loss was on him and apologized to his teammates for not playing up to par.
"This was a terrible series, I feel like I may have had one or two good games out of the seven we played," Porter said. "Part of it was the way they were guarding, part of it was my shot wasn't falling. It's just tough. I know if I would have played up to par with how I normally play, we would have won this series."
Against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Porter Jr. was averaging 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds on 55% shooting from the field and 48.8% shooting from three.
Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Porter Jr. averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds on 37.1% shooting from the field and 32.5% shooting from three.
In all honesty, the Denver Nuggets probably do win this series if Michael Porter Jr. plays up to his standards. However, it's not all his fault. No particular player showed up on a consistent basis throughout the series besides Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.
