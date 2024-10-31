Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Fires Back at Anonymous NBA Player
The Denver Nuggets started their season losing their first two games, which was met quickly by critics of the championship team of just two seasons ago. Some of Denver's biggest critics came from within the team, as several players were open about the need for improvement.
In addition to this, another voice of criticism reportedly stayed hidden from sight, but was strong in their opinion of one Nuggets player in particular.
An anonymous NBA starter was reportedly quick to call of the Nuggets and Jamal Murray's decline just after their first game of the season. The starter reportedly stated that, "[Murray's] very easy to guard now."
Murray was quick to fire back at the claim when made aware of it, stating, "Well that's why they are anonymous, simple as that."
The Nuggets have since rose to the challenge and won two consecutive games in overtime against the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. In their victory against the Nets, fans were treated to a 24-point performance on 42% shooting from Murray. His teammate Nikola Jokic also stepped up in a large way with 24 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists on 56% shooting.
Murray has proven that he can rise to the occasion when its most crucial. A strong example would be his increase in efficiency once the playoffs hit. In the playoffs, Murray has averaged 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 45.9/38.9/91.1 shooting splits. This is an increase of 6.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game from the regular season.
Fans can watch Jamal Murray and the Nuggets again on November 1 at 9:30 PM EST against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
