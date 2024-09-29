Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
13-year NBA veteran Reggie Jackson was the Denver Nuggets’ backup point guard last season. Appearing in all 82 games (23 starts), Jackson’s availability was great for Denver, but his production fluctuated.
Trading Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, Denver then signed nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook in free agency. Westbrook is expected to fill that backup point guard position for Denver while also being a player Michael Malone said can close games.
Westbrook appeared in 68 games (11 starts) for the LA Clippers last season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in just 22.5 minutes per game.
Speaking with the media on Saturday, Nuggets star Jamal Murray shared his thoughts on Westbrook.
“Russ brings his own energy whether you’re with him or not,” Murray said. “That’s the best part. He’s ready to compete, ready to push everybody. I think the greatest part is he holds himself accountable and he’s not just all talk. He goes and he works and he tries to lead by example. I think everything he’s done and he will do for us will be great.”
Westbrook spoke on media day about pushing Murray to be the best version of himself this season, which is something the former league MVP has done several times throughout his career with other teammates.
The Nuggets will play two preseason games against the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 before heading back home.
