Nuggets Star Makes Travis Hunter Statement During Colorado vs. North Dakota State
Colorado Buffaloes football picked up a win in their season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday.
Two-way star Travis Hunter had a monster game, finishing with seven catches for 132 yards and three TDs on offense, while allowing just three catches and 18 yards in 69 snaps on defense.
Hunter was the talk of the sports world on Thursday night as he helped lead Colorado to a 31-26 victory in their season opener. Despite being the focal point of North Dakota State’s defensive game plan, Hunter made numerous catches with a defender all over him, including his third touchdown catch that had fans in disbelief.
Like last season, Colorado football has a lot of support from professional sports teams in the area, including the Denver Nuggets.
Shouting out Hunter in a post on X, Nuggets star Aaron Gordon wrote, "Aye shout out trav, man."
Colorado took the sports world by storm last year in Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach, and they hope to find even more success this season. Led by Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Colorado has a lethal two-man attack on offense that was impossible for North Dakota State to stop in this game.
Enjoying what he was watching from another exciting Colorado sports team, Gordon shared his reaction with a post on X. Nuggets players often attended Buffaloes home games last season, and will likely be out at some point again this season.
