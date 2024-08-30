Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Star Makes Travis Hunter Statement During Colorado vs. North Dakota State

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon reacted to Travis Hunter's performance in Colorado's win over North Dakota State

Joey Linn

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes football picked up a win in their season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday.

Two-way star Travis Hunter had a monster game, finishing with seven catches for 132 yards and three TDs on offense, while allowing just three catches and 18 yards in 69 snaps on defense.

Hunter was the talk of the sports world on Thursday night as he helped lead Colorado to a 31-26 victory in their season opener. Despite being the focal point of North Dakota State’s defensive game plan, Hunter made numerous catches with a defender all over him, including his third touchdown catch that had fans in disbelief.

Like last season, Colorado football has a lot of support from professional sports teams in the area, including the Denver Nuggets.

Shouting out Hunter in a post on X, Nuggets star Aaron Gordon wrote, "Aye shout out trav, man."

Colorado took the sports world by storm last year in Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach, and they hope to find even more success this season. Led by Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Colorado has a lethal two-man attack on offense that was impossible for North Dakota State to stop in this game.

Enjoying what he was watching from another exciting Colorado sports team, Gordon shared his reaction with a post on X. Nuggets players often attended Buffaloes home games last season, and will likely be out at some point again this season.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News