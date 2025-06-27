Nuggets Star Sends Message To New Hornets Rookie After NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft saw 59 players get selected across the two rounds, and plenty of other players inked two-way and Exhibit 10 deals just minutes after it ended on Thursday night. While going undrafted isn't preferred by players, top NBA stars today like Austin Reaves and Fred VanVleet have found success taking that route.
As for the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted four players all in the Top 35, they were still active in signing players to deals after the draft. That included Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who finished his career with the second-most assists in Big 12 history. Joining the Hornets for their Summer League team, a Denver Nuggets star went on social media to congratulate his ex-teammate.
"@dajuanharr1s 🤞🏻," Nuggets guard Christian Braun shared to his Instagram story. Braun and Harris spent two years as teammates with the Jayhawks, winning a National Title together in 2022. Harris went on to play three more years after that, while Braun would get selected 21st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, helping them win a title the next season.
Harris appeared in 173 games for Kansas over five seasons, averaging 6.9 points and 5.0 assists for his career. A three-time Big 12 All-Defense selection, Harris will have the opportunity to prove to the Hornets and other NBA teams during the Summer League if he hopes to earn a spot in the G League or a two-way contract.
As for Braun, he's progressed every season as a pro, going from averaging 4.7 points per game as a rookie to coming off a career-best season, averaging 15.4 points per game on 66.5% true shooting.
