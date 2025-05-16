Nuggets Trio Makes Franchise History in Game 6 vs Thunder
With their 2024-25 season on the line, the Denver Nuggets got the job done. To stay alive, the Nuggets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 on Thursday, winning 119-107 behind some incredible individual performances.
Like always, the Nuggets were led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, as he continues to battle with co-MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In Thursday's win, Jokic dropped 29 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 9-14 shooting from the field and 10-12 from the free-throw line.
Jokic's sidekick, Jamal Murray, was just as effective. Despite being downgraded to questionable before Thursday's game with an illness, Murray had one of his best games of the playoffs so far. Murray dropped 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 9-19 shooting from the field.
While Jokic and Murray were incredible on Thursday, the Nuggets always need their role players to step up, and that is what happened in Game 6. Christian Braun contributed 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on 8-14 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc.
Braun became the youngest Nuggets player to record 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 3+ steals in a playoff game.
The trio of Jokic, Murray, and Braun was historically good on Thursday night, becoming the first trio in Nuggets franchise history to each record 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a playoff game.
The Nuggets needed everyone to step up in a win-or-go-home game, and now will move on to Game 7 on Sunday for a chance to punch their ticket into the Western Conference Finals. If the Nuggets can get more performances like this out of these three guys, it will be very hard for them to be beaten.