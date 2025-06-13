Nuggets Veteran Gets Honest About Upcoming NBA Free Agency
The Denver Nuggets have a difficult task ahead of them as they try to retool around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. They're still trying to find a new general manager after dismissing Calvin Booth with a few weeks remaining in the season.
Denver also has a few key presences entering free agency. Russell Westbrook is expected to turn down his player option to evaluate his options, Dario Saric has a player option to make a decision on, and valued veteran DeAndre Jordan is an unrestricted free agent.
Jordan provided an update on his free agency plans on FanDuel's "Run It Back" as he gets set for his 18th season in the NBA and will be 37 years old once next season starts.
"The last two free agencies for me have been very easy and very quick," Jordan started. "But there's obviously been a little bit of change in Denver's make-up. I'm relaxed about it, I definitely want to still be able to compete and teach at the same time... and have a really good time. I think the competition part and being able to give back to a younger group of guys is big for me."
The Nuggets aren't a young team anymore, as most of their core pieces are in their mid-to-late 20s or early 30s. If Jordan wants to focus on helping a young team develop, Denver may not be in his future anymore.
DeAndre Jordan appeared in 56 games last year for an average of just 12 MPG. In his brief playing time, he averaged 3.7 PPG and 5.1 RPG, but his value comes from his presence in the locker room and on the bench.
