OKC Thunder Make Injury Announcement After Nuggets Game

The OKC Thunder gave an injury update for All-Star Jalen Williams after facing the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) and forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) break huddle in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) and forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) break huddle in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are coming off an electric back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday, each coming out with a win. The battle between the MVP candidates is what every fan was hoping for, but the series did not end in all good news.

In the first half of Monday's game, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams left with an injury and did not return for the rest of the night. Now, diagnosed with a hip injury, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault provided a crucial update for his star.

"Jalen Williams didn’t make the trip with the Thunder, per Mark Daigneault, who said he’s just back in OKC working out and that there isn’t a current timeline for his return," per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The Thunder are heading into a huge road matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics but will be doing so without Williams. The 23-year-old forward has become a major two-way impact player for Oklahoma City, making a challenge for themselves in Boston on Wednesday without him.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8)
Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season with 47.8/36.2/79.1 shooting splits. Having him out indefinitely will certainly hurt the Thunder, but they have given themselves enough cushion at the top of the Western Conference to where they will be fine.

The Thunder and Nuggets had an exciting two-game meeting, but Williams' injury certainly put a damper on the result for both teams.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

News