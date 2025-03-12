OKC Thunder Make Injury Announcement After Nuggets Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are coming off an electric back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday, each coming out with a win. The battle between the MVP candidates is what every fan was hoping for, but the series did not end in all good news.
In the first half of Monday's game, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams left with an injury and did not return for the rest of the night. Now, diagnosed with a hip injury, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault provided a crucial update for his star.
"Jalen Williams didn’t make the trip with the Thunder, per Mark Daigneault, who said he’s just back in OKC working out and that there isn’t a current timeline for his return," per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
The Thunder are heading into a huge road matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics but will be doing so without Williams. The 23-year-old forward has become a major two-way impact player for Oklahoma City, making a challenge for themselves in Boston on Wednesday without him.
Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season with 47.8/36.2/79.1 shooting splits. Having him out indefinitely will certainly hurt the Thunder, but they have given themselves enough cushion at the top of the Western Conference to where they will be fine.
The Thunder and Nuggets had an exciting two-game meeting, but Williams' injury certainly put a damper on the result for both teams.
