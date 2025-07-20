Inside The Nuggets

OKC Thunder Star's Honest Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Statement

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein made an honest statement about Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

Will Despart

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) as he passes the ball in the first quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) as he passes the ball in the first quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Superstar centers Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid have long been considered contemporaries, as two of the greatest offensive big men of all time.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, who has spent considerable time guarding both, conceded that Jokic and Embiid are in a class of their own. In a recent interview on Gilbert Arenas' podcast "Gil's Arena", Hartenstein made a case for each as the toughest player in the league to guard.

"It depends (who the toughest matchup is)," Hartenstein said. "Nikola Jokic is just hard to guard because he's so good at passing, but probably just like just straight one-on-one, I think when Joel was healthy, it's hard because you can't really be physical with him because he's good at drawing fouls, so strong and can just do it from all angles."

Embiid and Jokic have had similar success against teams featuring Hartenstein since the German-American entered the league in 2017. Embiid averages 31.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game against Harteinstein, while Jokic averages 27.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists in those games.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) guards
May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) guards in the first quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"It's probably between Joel and Jokic, but they're kind of different in those aspects," Hartenstein continued. "Joel is more into straight ones and Jokic, you can't really play team defense on him because he can pass so well. It's two different guys, but at the end of the day, those are probably the two hardest I've had to guard."

Hartenstein made a combined 73 starts for the Thunder this past season, averaging a career-high 11.2 points per game in the regular season en route to his first NBA championship.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Signs with Team Overseas

Denver Nuggets Announce Press Conference for New Starter

Nikola Jokic's Recent Appearance in China Goes Viral

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News