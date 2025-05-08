Oklahoma City Thunder Make NBA History vs Denver Nuggets in Game 2
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA by picking up a statement road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their highly anticipated second-round series. Game 2, however, is not going as well for them.
The Thunder did not hold back on Wednesday night, dominating the Nuggets in the first half of Game 2. Oklahoma City leads Denver 87-56 at halftime, jumping out to a dominant 31-point lead.
Of course, Oklahoma City's first-half performance was incredible, but it was also historic. The Thunder's 87 first-half points on Wednesday night are the most in a half of a playoff game in NBA history.
The Thunder had six players in double-digit scoring in the first half, led by NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 18 points and 7 assists on 6-8 shooting from the field and 5-5 from the free-throw line, along with a team-high +33 plus/minus.
Oklahoma City had a 68-14 regular-season record, putting together one of the most dominant and impressive campaigns in recent NBA memory, and fans were just waiting for a postseason performance that reflected that.
Of course, the Nuggets had as underwhelming of a half as possible, but they had a couple of highlights. Three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while veteran point guard Russell Westbrook dropped 15 points and 4 assists off the bench.
The Nuggets will likely cut their losses short in Game 2 to rest their stars to look ahead to bouncing back in Game 3 in Denver.