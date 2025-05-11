Oklahoma City Thunder Makes NBA History vs Denver Nuggets in Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder potentially saved their season on Sunday afternoon.
In Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Thunder and Denver Nuggets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. outlasted three-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets 92-87.
The odds-on favorite to take home this year's MVP award in Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, scoring 25 points while adding six rebounds and six assists in the defensive slugfest that saw the Thunder leading the Nuggets after the first quarter despite only scoring 17 points after Jokic and co. only put up eight points in the opening frame.
While the Thunder are more than capable of coming back from a 3-1 series deficit, one damning stat shows that Gilgeous-Alexander and co. should be over the moon about winning Game 4 as they did something no team in NBA history has ever been able to do.
"That's a monstrous Game 4 win for Oklahoma City. Saved their season. They weren't coming back from down 3-1, I don't think. Won a game shooting 36% while giving up 36 FTA. Teams were 0-29 in the postseason over the last 50 years when that happened."
The series heads back to Oklahoma City knotted up a two games apiece. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST from the Paycom Center in OKC.