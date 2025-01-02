Inside The Nuggets

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Lakers Fans for Russell Westbrook Treatment

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley has a message for Lakers fans.

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has been playing very well in his first season with the Denver Nuggets. Signed by Denver after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, Westbrook left his hometown for a new opportunity with the 2023 NBA champions.

Westbrook dealt with a lot during his time with the Lakers, as he and his wife Nina opened up in 2022 about the death wishes and harassment they faced from fans. Not wanting to bring his family to games anymore, Westbrook’s homecoming to Los Angeles turned into something that has no place in sports.

Jan 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) gestures as he dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In a recent post on X, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley called out Lakers fans for their treatment of Westbrook and other players.

Following LA's acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith, Beverley posted on X, "And if we’re being honest the moment he doesn’t shoot well lakers fans go destroy him... it’s yal on twitter that be killing players so don’t get mad."

The former Lakers guard named Westbrook, Malik Beasley, and Taurean Prince as examples of players that happened to.

Beverley doubled down on this opinion during an episode of his Pat Bev podcast, saying Lakers fans hurt the value of their own players.

“They talk so bad about their players that they actually decrease their value,” Beverley said. “So now, when a trade comes, ain’t nobody just giving you s--t. No one’s trying to help the Los Angeles Lakers. We know you guys want this guy, he’s a second-rounder for every other team, but to the Lakers, he’s two first rounds. But when you have a fan base, a guy shoots bad, and they crush guys, they decrease their value.”

Beverley experienced a lot of backlash from Lakers fans during his time there, and was also teammates with Westbrook for a brief period.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

JOEY LINN

