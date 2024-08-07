Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote About Playing With Russell Westbrook on Lakers
After a complicated history that produced several contentious moments, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook became teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. It was initially unclear what this dynamic would look like, but according to Beverley, it was Westbrook who first made the decision to put their past aside.
During a recent episode of The OGs show, Beverley detailed his first interaction with Westbrook on the Lakers when the 2017 league MVP showed up for his first media session.
"I do my little press interview, Russ right there," Beverley said. "He didn't have to be there. It's Russell Westbrook. MVP, Mr. Triple Double himself. He ain't gotta be there. Off that right there, 'Okay cool. Let me humble myself. What's up? Let's lock in, gang. What we gotta do?' ... It wasn't words, it was just actions for Russ."
Beverley also explained how he and Westbrook were close friends throughout that season, and still are now.
"Throughout the season, wine, dinners, everything, we were [close] throughout the season," Beverley said when asked what it was like playing with Westbrook after their prior battles.
This was a friendship that few saw coming, as Beverley injured Westbrook in the 2013 playoffs which ended up being the first of several contentious moments involving the two players. Willing to put that aside as the two became teammates, Westbrook went out of his way to support Beverley in his first Lakers press conference.
Beverley recently left the NBA to take a contract in Israel, and Westbrook just signed with the Denver Nuggets after two seasons with the LA Clippers.
