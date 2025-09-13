Rudy Gobert’s Honest Statement On Facing Nikola Jokic
The NBA is full of rivalries and anticipated player matchups. Anytime that LeBron James and Steph Curry go head-to-head, it becomes must-watch TV, as highlighted by their spot on the NBA's opening night schedule. Additionally, other rivalries around the league could still be developing, as perhaps Victor Wembanyama and Alperen Sengun could clash in the Southwest Division.
Two top centers who have always had entertaining matchups are the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert. Jokic is regarded as the best offensive center in the league, while Gobert has been regarded as the best defensive center for years now. Recently, Gobert came forward to talk about matching up against the Nuggets star.
“When I wake up and I get to play Jokic, I am always grateful that I get to try to stop one of the best players in the world," Gobert said while appearing on The Young Man and The Three. When asked to dive deeper into what he sees in Jokic, Gobert shared what he thought was the most "jaw-dropping" in his abilities.
"I mean, I think the way his brain works, the way he's able to adapt to situations, and most of the time make the right play. And doing it while tired, while playing a lot of minutes, I think that's what makes him unique," Gobert added.
Jokic vs Gobert History
Gobert and Jokic have gone head-to-head in the NBA numerous times, dating back to when Jokic entered the league. In 28 regular-season matchups, Gobert takes the edge with a 19-9 record over Jokic, with that being split between his time with the Utah Jazz and now the Timberwolves.
They've also matched up in the postseason a handful of times, where Jokic actually takes the edge 11-7. They met up in the NBA Bubble in 2020 first, with the Nuggets winning there. Gobert and Jokic then went on to face off in back-to-back postseasons, with Jokic and the Nuggets winning in 2023 and Gobert and the Timberwolves winning in 2024.
During those postseason matchups, Jokic has been absolutely dominant, however, averaging 27.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.2% from three. Gobert's averages have been far more modest in those matchups, averaging 14.2 points and 11.4 rebounds.
Now, with Gobert looking to finally win a ring and Jokic looking to capture a second, it wouldn't be a surprise if these two stars matched up against each other in the postseason for the fourth time in their careers in 2026.