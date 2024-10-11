Russell Westbrook Could Make NBA History Several Ways This Season
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is entering his 17th season in the NBA, and his list of accomplishments is extensive.
In 16 seasons, Westbrook has made nine All-Star teams and nine All-NBA teams. The 35-year-old point guard has three assists titles, two scoring titles, two All-Star Game MVP awards, and one league MVP award.
Westbrook’s counting stats also have him in elite company. Ranking ninth all-time in assists (9,468) and 24th all-time in points (25,211), Westbrook is joined by LeBron James and Oscar Robertson as the only three players who are top-25 in points and top-10 in assists.
On pace to make NBA history this season, Westbrook needs just 32 assists to reach 9,500 for his career. This would make him just the ninth player to reach that mark, and just the second (LeBron James) to do so while also having at least 25,000 points and 8,000 rebounds.
For those who like round numbers, Westbrook is just 193 rebounds away from 8,500 for his career. He has recorded at least 260 rebounds each of his 16 NBA seasons, making this a near lock.
When Westbrook reaches 8,500 career rebounds, he will become just the second guard in NBA history to reach that mark (Jason Kidd h/t StatHead).
Westbrook is also expected to pass some NBA legends on exclusive lists this season. With 25,211 career points, Westbrook is in close reach of Reggie Miller (25,279), Alex English (25,613), and Vince Carter (25,728).
Clippers guard James Harden, who Westbrook played with three different times, ranks 20th in NBA history with 25,885 points. Harden will continue to climb the scoring ladder, but NBA legend Kevin Garnett (26,071 points) could be reachable for Westbrook this season.
Expected to make NBA history in several ways this season, Westbrook could find himself top-20 in points while already being top-10 in assists.
