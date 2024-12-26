Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History in Nuggets-Suns Christmas Game

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history against the Phoenix Suns.

Joey Linn

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center.
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night by a final score of 110-100. This game wrapped up the NBA’s Christmas Day slate that included several exciting matchups.

Following a classic between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors that featured big time performances from LeBron James and Steph Curry, this Nuggets-Suns contest also saw NBA legends have big games.

Scoring 27 points in the winning effort, Suns forward Kevin Durant matched his star teammate Bradley Beal for the game-high in scoring. On Denver’s side, it was Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook who helped lead the charge.

Russell Westbrook and Josh Okogie
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Finishing with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench, Westbrook complemented the 25 points and 15 rebounds Jokic turned in. Climbing up the Christmas Day ranks, Westbrook also made NBA history in this game.

Via NBA: “Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the first player ever to 500 PTS on Christmas Day, and to @russwest44 of the @nuggets for moving up to 6th all-time in PTS on Christmas Day!”

Now 6th all-time in points on Christmas, Westbrook passed his former teammate James Harden on this exclusive list. Building a strong Sixth Man of the Year case, Westbrook is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in just 25.9 minutes per game.

Westbrook and the Nuggets will play again on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News