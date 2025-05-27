Russell Westbrook Makes Big Surgery Announcement
The Denver Nuggets ended their 2024-25 campaign much sooner than expected, losing in the second round to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Much more is expected from a team led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, although his supporting cast was full of concerns along the way.
Toward the end of their playoff run, the Nuggets were dealing with unmanageable injury concerns. Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Russell Westbrook were all dealing with serious injuries, leading to Denver's second consecutive second-round playoff exit.
Westbrook, 36, signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets last offseason, and likely expected a better shot at his first ring while teamed up with Jokic and company.
Now, heading into unrestricted free agency, Westbrook made a huge injury announcement. After dealing with two breaks in his right hand, Westbrook announced that he will undergo surgery.
"This morning, I'm undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season," Westbrook wrote on his newsletter, Word of Westbrook. "I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot"
The 17-year NBA veteran averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in his debut season as a Nugget, putting together his best season in a few years and finally finding a good home after testing out both LA teams.
It would be great if Westbrook decides to re-sign with the Nuggets this summer, but with his time in the league winding down, he could look for a new adventure.