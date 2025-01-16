Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Rockets
The Denver Nuggets were in desperate need of a spark in the offseason after suffering a second-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, leading to one of the most underrated moves in free agency.
The Nuggets took a flyer on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, signing the 36-year-old to a two-year, $6.7 million deal. In such a low-risk move, nobody expected much from Westbrook in Denver, but the 17-year veteran has made a significant impact.
Through 18 starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, turning back the clock to be a difference-maker for this Nuggets squad in dire need of more pieces around superstar Nikola Jokic.
The talented veteran making such a difference in Denver should not shock many, as he has had a very decorated career. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP has had a phenomenal career, earning every accolade except a championship.
To add to his success, Westbrook continues to climb up the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing Vince Carter for No. 21 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Westbrook went into Wednesday's matchup just eight points behind Carter for the 21st spot, using an impressive 12-point first half to overtake the Hall of Famer.
Westbrook now looks ahead to Kevin Garnett for No. 21 on the list, trailing the NBA legend and Hall of Famer by 351 points before Wednesday's game. The Nuggets point guard continues to build upon his legacy, cementing himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
