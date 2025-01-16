Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Rockets

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history against the Houston Rockets.

Logan Struck

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets were in desperate need of a spark in the offseason after suffering a second-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, leading to one of the most underrated moves in free agency.

The Nuggets took a flyer on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, signing the 36-year-old to a two-year, $6.7 million deal. In such a low-risk move, nobody expected much from Westbrook in Denver, but the 17-year veteran has made a significant impact.

Through 18 starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, turning back the clock to be a difference-maker for this Nuggets squad in dire need of more pieces around superstar Nikola Jokic.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4)
Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to his basket and plus one in first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The talented veteran making such a difference in Denver should not shock many, as he has had a very decorated career. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP has had a phenomenal career, earning every accolade except a championship.

To add to his success, Westbrook continues to climb up the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing Vince Carter for No. 21 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Westbrook went into Wednesday's matchup just eight points behind Carter for the 21st spot, using an impressive 12-point first half to overtake the Hall of Famer.

Westbrook now looks ahead to Kevin Garnett for No. 21 on the list, trailing the NBA legend and Hall of Famer by 351 points before Wednesday's game. The Nuggets point guard continues to build upon his legacy, cementing himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

