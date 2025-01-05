Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Spurs
After losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Denver Nuggets got right back in the win column with a victory over the same opponent on Saturday. Traveling to San Antonio, the Nuggets were able to split this mini series with their Western Conference opponent.
Nikola Jokic was dominant again, finishing with 46 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points to help Denver take down the Spurs.
In the starting lineup again, Russell Westbrook finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Making some big plays on both ends down the stretch, Westbrook also made NBA history in this game.
Moving into 22nd on the all-time scoring list, Westbrook passed a Nuggets legend.
Via Nuggets: “From one Nugget to another ⚒ Russ moves up to 22nd on the all-time scoring list, passing Nuggets legend Alex English.”
While Westbrook has always been known for his ability to tally triple-doubles, he is also one of the NBA’s all-time great scorers. Now 22nd all-time on this list, Westbrook also has two scoring titles.
Westbrook’s role on most nights in Denver is not to score a lot of points, but he impacts the game in several different ways with his playmaking, defense, rebounding, and more.
The Nuggets are now 10-3 when Westbrook starts, and he has performed very well in that role.
