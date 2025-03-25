Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Bulls
The Denver Nuggets took a chance on 17-year NBA veteran point guard Russell Westbrook in the offseason, signing him to a two-year deal worth just $6.7 million, making him the lowest-paid active MVP winner in the league.
Coming off a couple of underwhelming seasons with the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook has revived his career in Denver. Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season, proving he's still got it at 36 years old.
On Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, Westbrook came in to drop 5 points and 3 assists in just 6 first-quarter minutes but also reached a historic mark.
Westbrook officially passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for 20th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
The former NBA MVP continues to bolster his Hall of Fame case. Westbrook is now a top-20 scorer in league history and is ninth on the all-time assist leaderboard, cementing himself as one of the top point guards to ever play.
While Westbrook is not as dominant as he used to be, like averaging a 30-point triple-double in his 2016-17 MVP campaign, the veteran point guard continues to make an impact in other ways and has become a key contributor in Denver.
The Nuggets are 45-27 on the season heading into Monday's game against the Bulls, and the addition of Westbrook has played a huge factor in their success.
