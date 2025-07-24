Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Predicted to Consider Unexpected Eastern Conference Team

Denver Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook could sign with a surprising team this offseason

Logan Struck

Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA free agency market is getting dry, but a future Hall of Fame point guard is still looking for his next team. Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook to a two-year deal with a player option for the 2025-26 season, and the veteran point guard declined the option to hit the open market this summer.

Now, Westbrook is still searching for his next opportunity, but is undoubtedly drawing some interest in free agency.

Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season with the Nuggets. Westbrook has been linked to a handful of teams this offseason, including the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, but his new home could surprise some people.

Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp thinks that the Detroit Pistons are Westbrook's top landing spot.

"The Detroit Pistons lost Dennis Schröder in free agency this offseason, creating a need for a backup point guard behind Cade Cunningham. If Westbrook is hoping to land with a potential contender, Detroit is probably his best bet," Rapp wrote.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives past Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00)
Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives past Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pistons are coming off a first-round playoff exit, but snapping a five-year playoff drought was an accomplishment in itself. Now, led by All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are set up to have a productive future, but are still some pieces away from competing. While Westbrook is not the same player he was when he won the 2017 NBA MVP, he is an incredible veteran to have lead a second unit.

Rapp names the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns as other potential options, but ultimately predicts that Westbrook should choose the Pistons.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News