Russell Westbrook Predicted to Consider Unexpected Eastern Conference Team
The NBA free agency market is getting dry, but a future Hall of Fame point guard is still looking for his next team. Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook to a two-year deal with a player option for the 2025-26 season, and the veteran point guard declined the option to hit the open market this summer.
Now, Westbrook is still searching for his next opportunity, but is undoubtedly drawing some interest in free agency.
Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season with the Nuggets. Westbrook has been linked to a handful of teams this offseason, including the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, but his new home could surprise some people.
Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp thinks that the Detroit Pistons are Westbrook's top landing spot.
"The Detroit Pistons lost Dennis Schröder in free agency this offseason, creating a need for a backup point guard behind Cade Cunningham. If Westbrook is hoping to land with a potential contender, Detroit is probably his best bet," Rapp wrote.
The Pistons are coming off a first-round playoff exit, but snapping a five-year playoff drought was an accomplishment in itself. Now, led by All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are set up to have a productive future, but are still some pieces away from competing. While Westbrook is not the same player he was when he won the 2017 NBA MVP, he is an incredible veteran to have lead a second unit.
Rapp names the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns as other potential options, but ultimately predicts that Westbrook should choose the Pistons.