Russell Westbrook Predicted to Team With Cooper Flagg in NBA Idea
This past season, Russell Westbrook proved that he could still be a valuable NBA player for a playoff team. With the Denver Nuggets, the 36-year-old averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while the team went 50-32.
Westbrook started 36 games for the Nuggets, putting up 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.7 steals per game in such outings. While he has had some head-scratching moments throughout his career, the former MVP can still put up impressive numbers for a competitive team.
This offseason, Westbrook will hit free agency after declining his $3.5 million player option, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. With the rising salary cap and impressive season, it's no surprise that he'll be looking for a better deal.
Bleacher Report's Adam Wells recently predicted where Westbrook could sign after opting out of his contract. While one of three teams listed was the Denver Nuggets, another would see him team up with the unanimous No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Wells listed the Dallas Mavericks as a suitor for Westbrook, which would mean he'd join Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving.
"The Mavericks almost certainly have to add a point guard this offseason," Wells wrote. "Kyrie Irving is expected to be out until at least January after tearing his ACL against the Sacramento Kings on March 3.
"If Irving remains on track to return in January, adding Westbrook as a short-term starting point guard before shifting him to the bench wouldn't be a bad use of resources for the Mavericks, assuming they could sign him for the minimum."
