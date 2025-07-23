Russell Westbrook Reacts to Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers Recent Moment
The WNBA All-Star weekend wrapped up on Saturday as Team Collier took down Team Clark 151-131, led by a historic performance from Napheesa Collier, with 36 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.
However, as the WNBA gets taken over by the league's young stars, they had their moments as well. While Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was out with an injury, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers stepped up. The two combined for 12 points, ten assists, and 11 rebounds to help Team Collier pick up a win.
While the two young stars shined throughout All-Star weekend, Denver Nuggets free agent and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook made note of their fashion choices. Westbrook has a blog, Word of Westbrook, where he highlights other stars' style and fashion. This week, he highlighted Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers.
"Oh I love a print, especially a print from top to bottom. Print is always in season. Angel Reese does it well. The double breasted printed leopard coat is amazing amazing amazing. Looks great. And no surprise, another great look out of WNBA ASW," Westbrook said about Reese's outfit.
"Welcome to All-Star Weekend, Paige. Great look. I love the mixed pattern and the colors. Overall the set looks great. Accessories build out the look. The necklaces were a great add to complete it," the NBA star said about Buecker's fashion choice.
Reese, a two-time All-Star, and Bueckers, who just made her All-Star debut, both get some recognition from the NBA's fashion leader, Russell Westbrook.