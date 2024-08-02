Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is one of best passers in NBA history. With 9,468 career assists, Westbrook ranks 9th all-time in this category. Westbrook has also led the NBA in assists per game three different times (2018, 2019, 2021).
While Westbrook's role was heavily reduced last season, playing just 22.5 minutes per game with many of them coming off the ball, he still averaged 4.5 assists per game. Despite playing so many minutes out of position, Westbrook was one of just four players last season to tally at least 300 assists in fewer than 1,600 minutes played.
In a recent post on Instagram, SLAM shared a graphic that asked their followers to choose the best passer listed. Despite Westbrook being 9th all-time in assists, he was not on the graphic.
Rarely responding to stuff like this, Westbrook decided to comment on the post, simply writing, "lol."
Westbrook's comment has over 2,300 likes, with many fans agreeing he was egregiously left off this list. Before his NBA career ends, Westbrook has a chance to become one of just eight players with 10,000 career assists. Also with 25,211 career points, Westbrook ranks 24th all-time in this category.
Often disrespected despite his accomplishments, Westbrook decided to acknowledge his glaring omission from this graphic that included several players he is far beyond as a passer.
