Russell Westbrook Receives Instagram Message Form Former Teammate
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is entering his 17th season in the NBA. Spending the last two seasons with the LA Clippers, Westbrook will play his first season with the Denver Nuggets after signing with them this summer.
Looking to bring Denver a new dynamic with his pace, playmaking, and defense, Westbrook should help fill a role that the Nuggets have been missing. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was among those advocating for Westbrook to join the Nuggets, as Westbrook should help relieve both Jokic and Jamal Murray of some ball handling duties.
One of the NBA’s hardest workers, Westbrook spends most of his offseason training for the upcoming year. In a recent video shared by the NBA and basketball trainer Chris Brickley, Westbrook was seen working on his game in New York.
In this video the veteran point guard is seen shooting from all over the court, and even in floater range which is not an area he usually shoots from. Reacting to this, Westbrook’s former Clippers teammate Norman Powell sent him a message in the comments.
Via Powell: “You shot a floater 👀 @russwest44 bear thought I’d see the day. Get out my bag lol”
Powell and Westbrook were a dynamic backcourt duo off LA’s bench last season, averaging a combined 24 points per game with each averaging less than 27 minutes per game.
Turning in an incredible performance during the 2023 NBA playoffs while both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were hurt, Westbrook and Powell nearly led the Clippers to victory over a loaded Phoenix Suns team.
Now opponents in the Western Conference, Westbrook and Powell will face off next season after two seasons as teammates.
