Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Receives Instagram Message Form Former Teammate

The NBA shared footage of Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook working out in New York

Joey Linn

LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is entering his 17th season in the NBA. Spending the last two seasons with the LA Clippers, Westbrook will play his first season with the Denver Nuggets after signing with them this summer.

Looking to bring Denver a new dynamic with his pace, playmaking, and defense, Westbrook should help fill a role that the Nuggets have been missing. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was among those advocating for Westbrook to join the Nuggets, as Westbrook should help relieve both Jokic and Jamal Murray of some ball handling duties.

One of the NBA’s hardest workers, Westbrook spends most of his offseason training for the upcoming year. In a recent video shared by the NBA and basketball trainer Chris Brickley, Westbrook was seen working on his game in New York.

In this video the veteran point guard is seen shooting from all over the court, and even in floater range which is not an area he usually shoots from. Reacting to this, Westbrook’s former Clippers teammate Norman Powell sent him a message in the comments.

Via Powell: “You shot a floater 👀 @russwest44  bear thought I’d see the day. Get out my bag lol”

Powell and Westbrook were a dynamic backcourt duo off LA’s bench last season, averaging a combined 24 points per game with each averaging less than 27 minutes per game.

Turning in an incredible performance during the 2023 NBA playoffs while both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were hurt, Westbrook and Powell nearly led the Clippers to victory over a loaded Phoenix Suns team.

Now opponents in the Western Conference, Westbrook and Powell will face off next season after two seasons as teammates.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News