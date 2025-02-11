Russell Westbrook Receives Strong Statement From Nuggets Teammate
The Denver Nuggets found a gem in 2024 free agency, signing veteran point guard to a two-year, $6.7 million deal. Most of the NBA counted out the former MVP, but Westbrook has made a statement in his debut season with the Nuggets.
Through 27 starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 53.4% from the field. Westbrook has completely revolutionized his game in Denver playing alongside three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.
Westbrook went down with a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the past six games, but the Nuggets are 6-0 in that span. Not having Westbrook on the court was expected to impact Denver's success, but the nine-time All-Star seems to be making a difference from the sideline.
Second-year Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett raved about how Westbrook is helping even when he is injured.
"Russ is coaching from the sideline and seeing him cheer me on is kind of unreal to be honest with you," Pickett said. "Russell Westbrook. Hall of Famer. One of the best point guards. I looked up to him. Seeing him cheer me on is amazing."
Pickett has seen an increased role since Westbrook's injury, and made a statement with a 14-point, 9-assist performance in Monday's win. The Nuggets brought Westbrook in to be a veteran point guard, but he has turned into so much more for this Denver squad, and this statement from Pickett shows his impact.
