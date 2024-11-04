Russell Westbrook Responds to Message From Ex-Thunder Teammate
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season. 11 of those came with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he made eight All-Star appearances and won the 2017 NBA MVP award.
Westbrook played with some great players during his time in Oklahoma City, including two time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. When Durant departed for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, it gave Westbrook and others an opportunity to step up even further. One player who really found himself was 6-foot-7 forward Andre Roberson, who appeared in a career-high 79 games during the 2016-17 season, averaging a career high 30.1 minutes per per contest.
Roberson finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season, also earning All-Defensive second team honors. In a post on Instagram, Roberson reshared a highlight of he and Westbrook, tagging his former teammate.
Via Roberson: “Oh how they forgot Brodie”
Westbrook responded to this in a post on his Instagram story, writing, “Straight up Brodie!!!”
This was a very fun duo in Oklahoma City. Roberson spent six seasons with the Thunder after making his NBA debut with Oklahoma City in 2013. The All-Defensive forward appeared in 307 career NBA games, averaging 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Roberson last appeared in an NBA game for the Brooklyn Nets, playing five games for them in the 2020-21 season.
