Russell Westbrook's Blunt Statement After Nuggets-Clippers Game 1
To kick off possibly the most highly anticipated first-round NBA playoff series this postseason, the Denver Nuggets came back from a 15-point deficit to take down the LA Clippers in an overtime thriller.
The Nuggets taking a 1-0 series lead, even with their backs against the wall down the stretch, could not be more significant going forward. Three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver, but the unexpected hero was undoubtedly veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook came up huge down the stretch for the Nuggets, making multiple game-changing plays to help take Denver over the hump.
Westbrook came off the bench and dropped 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, but his insane play down the stretch made the difference. Westbrook played the entire fourth quarter and overtime periods on Saturday afternoon, coming up clutch with some huge shots, offensive rebounds, and forced turnovers.
After the win, Westbrook kept it blunt when talking about his role in Denver.
"My job is to find a way to f**k s**t up," Westbrook said.
Westbrook did exactly what the Nuggets needed from him on Saturday, as he was consistently making plays on both ends of the court down the stretch. Simply put, the Nuggets would not have beaten the Clippers on Saturday if it were not for Westbrook going to town against his former team.
The Clippers and Nuggets will now face off for Game 2 on Monday in Denver, giving the Nuggets a chance to go up 2-0 in the series.