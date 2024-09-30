Russell Westbrook’s Ex-Lakers Teammate Reacts to Reuniting on Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have only just started training camp, but they're already feeling the effects of adding Russell Westbrook.
Denver has gotten through three days of training camp after their media day, but DeAndre Jordan says Russell Westbrook has already been encouraging and leading the team. They'll be heading to Abu Dhabi where they'll play their first game together.
“It's only the third day, and he's a handful," DeAndre Jordan said That's my guy. Russ is one of my best friends. His energy is extremely contagious. Just the past 3 days that we’ve been practicing, he’s been teaching guys, going at guys, learning different things. Him and [Jamal Murray] have a great relationship I feel like. And that’s going to make our team go this way.”
Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan played 32 games together over a year and a half with the Los Angeles Lakers. Neither were able to make a strong impact on that team, but the Nuggets are hoping the fan favorite Jordan will make Westbrook's transition to Denver easier.
"Just being able to see him with different lineups and the leader that he is," Jordan said. "Obviously he's a first ballot Hall-of-Famer, so it's great to have another veteran MVP on your team and i think that that's gonna go a very long way for our team."
The Nuggets will take on the Boston Celtics on October 4 in Abu Dhabi. Their first regular season game of the year will be on October 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
