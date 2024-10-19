Russell Westbrook's Ex-Teammate Reacts to His Big NFL Partnership
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA’s most accomplished players on the court, but he is also very successful off the court.
With several different business and community ventures through his Why Not Foundation? and Russell Westbrook Enterprises, the 17-year-NBA veteran continues to innovate and make an impact.
The owner of Honor the Gift, a clothing company he launched in 2016, Westbrook connects to his Inner City of Los Angeles roots through every design. Strengthening that connection with a major announcement, Westbrook and the Los Angeles Rams revealed an exclusive partnership.
Via Westbrook, Honor the Gift, and Rams on Instagram: “RAMS X HONOR THE GIFT. FOR THE CITY. 10/24/24”
Westbrook received a comment from Terance Mann, his former teammate on the LA Clippers.
Via Mann: “🔥🔥🔥”
Westbrook and Mann were an exciting duo during their time as teammates with the Clippers. Mann opened up during the offseason about his disappointment that Westbrook is no longer his teammate.
“It’s gonna be different” Mann said. “You know what Russ brought to the team… I’m sad that Russ isn’t here to help me feed off the fans. I love doing that with him. That was one of my favorite things. Just being able to make big time plays with Russ… That’s gonna be missed.”
Now with the Nuggets, Westbrook will bring the 2023 NBA champions that same intensity he brought to Los Angeles.
