Russell Westbrook's Honest Statement After Hawks-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, making it three-straight victories to improve to 19-13 on the season. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way again for Denver, finishing with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists without playing a single minute in the fourth quarter.
Denver had seven players in double figures on Wednesday night, including veteran point guard Russell Westbrook who was starting his 11th game of the season. Finishing with 16 points, 11 assists, and two rebounds on 5/6 from the field in just 26 minutes, Westbrook improved to 9-2 when in the starting lineup.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Westbrook got honest about what his team needs to do in order to maintain defensive intensity for a full game.
“We just gotta hold each other accountable,” Westbrook said. “Starting with myself. Just defend from the first tip-off to the end of the buzzer. Tonight we did a good job of turning it up in the third quarter, and it helped us out with the win.”
Now 9-2 as a starter, Westbrook was asked about his chemistry with Jokic.
“He’s the best player in the world,” Westbrook said. “My job is to make the game easier for him, and he does it for everybody else. It’s a pleasure to be able to share the floor with him.”
The Nuggets will look to make it four-straight wins when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
