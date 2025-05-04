Russell Westbrook's Honest Statement on Oklahoma City Thunder Return
For a second time in Russell Westbrook's career, he faces off against his former Oklahoma City Thunder team in the playoffs. However, this time around, it'll be the first time Westbrook actually plays in Oklahoma, due to the first matchup being in the bubble.
Very few modern NBA players are as beloved in cities as Westbrook is in Oklahoma City. However, this time around, he'll be returning as public enemy number one.
“I don’t know. That’s a first," Westbrook said about returning to Oklahoma City. "That’s like home for me. I always got love for everybody there — the people, the fans. I know it’s mutual, but they also know the reason why they do love me — because I compete at a high level, and I’m going to do that every night — that’s all I can do is go out, be myself & compete. You know, try to go & steal one there.”
Very few are going to pick the Denver Nuggets to defeat the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs. However, very few had them picked to beat the Clippers as well. Somehow, nearly everyone on the team shot above their averages and played with a level of heart that LA didn't have themselves.
The Denver Nuggets are going to need Russell Westbrook, and they're going to need that heart as they face off in Oklahoma on Monday.
