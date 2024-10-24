Russell Westbrook's Nikola Jokic Statement Before Nuggets-Thunder
The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder will begin their NBA season on Thursday night. The top two seeds in the Western Conference last season will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT in Denver in a nationally televised TNT game.
This will be the official Nuggets debut of nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. The 2017 MVP made three appearances in the preseason, posting averages of 11.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per games.
Also making five of his nine three-point attempts, Westbrook performed well for Denver in the preseason and will look to continue that on Thursday against his former team.
Ahead of his official Nuggets debut, Westbrook was asked about his MVP teammate Nikola Jokic.
“Just the unselfishness,” Westbrook said of Jokic. “I think that's a trait that I think a lot of people may know, but being able to see it daily, it's great just for the best player in the world to be like that. Everybody else don't have no choice but to get in line.”
Westbrook and Jokic are two of the greatest playmakers in NBA history. Now teammates, the two MVPs are looking to win a championship in Denver after years as opponents.
Thursday night’s game between Denver and Oklahoma City should be an exciting Western Conference battle against two of the NBA’s best teams.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List