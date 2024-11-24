Russell Westbrook's Performance in Lakers-Nuggets Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets suffered a tough loss on Friday night, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Cup game. This game was the return to the lineup for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic who had missed three games due to personal reasons.
Jokic was dominant in his return, finishing with 33 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. This performance wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, as they fell to Dallas by a final score of 123-120.
Back in action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets had a strong bounce-back effort. Former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook helped lead this charge, and his performance went viral.
This putback dunk has been shared by several big accounts on social media, including the NBA’s official page that posted it on Instagram and X.
Via @TheHoopCentral: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK"
Westbrook showed some emotion after this dunk, which has also been trending on social media.
Via @ESPNNBA: "Westbrook's reaction after his putback 😂"
Westbrook reached double-digit assists in just his first 11 minutes of action. The veteran point guard’s playmaking has also been trending on social media.
Via Nuggets: "Seven assists in SIX minutes for Russ 🤝"
Picking up his 200th career triple-double earlier this week, Westbrook made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to reach that milestone. The 2017 league MVP showed off his all-around game again on Saturday, silencing a Lakers crowd that initially greeted him with boos.
Westbrook finished the game with 14 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. The 17-year veteran let the crowd hear it after a fourth quarter three-pointer that put the Nuggets up 116-90.
Denver got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating Los Angeles 127-102.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player