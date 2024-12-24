Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Suns Goes Viral
After a 2023 NBA championship, the Denver Nuggets went into the 2023-24 season with higher hopes than ever. A 57-win regular season was fantastic, but a second-round exit left the franchise disappointed.
The 2024 offseason was huge for Denver, as everyone knew losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would put a significant dent in their guard depth. So, who did the Nuggets bring in to reinforce their backcourt unit? 2017 NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.
Signing the future Hall of Fame point guard to a two-year deal worth just $6.7 million was a no-brainer for Denver, especially with how well his playmaking complements superstar center Nikola Jokic.
Westbrook has been on a tear recently and continued to make a huge impact in Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns. With star guard Jamal Murray sidelined, Westbrook earned a start and dropped 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. 36-year-old Westbrook even turned back the clock on a couple of highlight dunks that reminded the league how explosive he can be.
Via @NBA: "[Russell Westbrook] rises up for the PUTBACK!"
Westbrook's putback slam had over 20,000 likes on Instagram, but the conversation didn't stop there. The performance trended all over X, formerly known as Twitter.
Via @Nuggets: "RUSS"
Via @NBA: "A PAIR OF BIG RUSS SLAMS"
Via @StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook last three games:
19.3 PPG
6.0 RPG
7.3 APG
2.3 SPG
64.1% FG
While holding opponents to 34.8% FG"
Westbrook has been huge for the Nuggets, playing a significant role in Denver's recent hot streak. The Nuggets have won five of the last six, highlighted by that dominant three-game stretch from Westbrook.
Russ was not as effective on Monday as he was in the previous three games, but his pair of viral dunks and recent play have certainly put the NBA on notice.
