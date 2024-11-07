Russell Westbrook's Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets were off to a rough start this season, losing three of their first five games. With their victory over the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the Nuggets have extended their win streak to three games and now hold a record of 5-3.
This three-game winning streak has come without star point guard Jamal Murray, but Denver has gotten very strong contributions from 17-year veteran Russell Westbrook. Westbrook finished this contest with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, and shot an efficient 10 of 15 from the field.
Speaking after the game, Westbrook made a bold statement, claiming Denver has a better team than Oklahoma City despite the early record difference.
"Right now they got the best record, but I feel like we got the better team," Westbrook said.
Westbrook also praised his young teammate Peyton Watson for his clutch block on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The shot attempt from Gilgeous-Alexander would have tied the game and likely forced overtime had it gone in.
Via @nuggets: "Not in his house 🚫"
Westbrook also made that attempt tough on Gilgeous-Alexander with the rearview contest. The defense Westbrook has played in his Nuggets tenure has been strong from the beginning, and his offensive production has really picked up as well.
With Denver now missing forward Aaron Gordon for the next few weeks with a right calf strain, players like Westbrook and Watson will need to step up if the Nuggets want to hold their ground in the Western Conference. Westbrook has already proven his ability to do this.
Looking ahead, Denver will finish their five-game home stand with matchups against the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks on the horizon.
