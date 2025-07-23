Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Two-Word Reaction to Viral NBA Post

Denver Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook reacted to the NBA's viral post of him

Logan Struck

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets signed 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, and the veteran point guard exceeded expectations in his lone year with the franchise.

Westbrook, 36, made a huge on-court impact last season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, becoming one of the team's top defenders and cementing himself as one of the top hustle players in the league. Still, some of his greatest impact came off the court.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4)
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Westbrook became a fan favorite in Denver for his high intensity and his reciprocated passion toward the fanbase and organization, and it was showcased with an incredible moment with a Nuggets fan last season.

The NBA's official account shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to remember the heartfelt moment Westbrook had with a fan who traveled from South Korea to see him play in Denver.

Via NBA: "'The happiest man in the building, Kim from South Korea.'

@russwest44 had one of the feel-good moments of 2024-25, making dreams come true for an fan who traveled from South Korea to Denver to watch him play 🫶"

Westbrook responded to this viral video that the NBA posted, with his simple two-word slogan.

Via Russell Westbrook: "WHYNOT?"

Westbrook has always been an incredible role model for his fans, and moments like this are why he is such a beloved player by plenty of fans.

Related Articles

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Angel Reese, Paige Buecker's Recent Moment

Nuggets Executive Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic's Big Decision

Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Popular NBA Rookie Yang Hansen

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News