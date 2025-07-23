Russell Westbrook's Two-Word Reaction to Viral NBA Post
Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets signed 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, and the veteran point guard exceeded expectations in his lone year with the franchise.
Westbrook, 36, made a huge on-court impact last season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, becoming one of the team's top defenders and cementing himself as one of the top hustle players in the league. Still, some of his greatest impact came off the court.
Westbrook became a fan favorite in Denver for his high intensity and his reciprocated passion toward the fanbase and organization, and it was showcased with an incredible moment with a Nuggets fan last season.
The NBA's official account shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to remember the heartfelt moment Westbrook had with a fan who traveled from South Korea to see him play in Denver.
Via NBA: "'The happiest man in the building, Kim from South Korea.'
@russwest44 had one of the feel-good moments of 2024-25, making dreams come true for an fan who traveled from South Korea to Denver to watch him play 🫶"
Westbrook responded to this viral video that the NBA posted, with his simple two-word slogan.
Via Russell Westbrook: "WHYNOT?"
Westbrook has always been an incredible role model for his fans, and moments like this are why he is such a beloved player by plenty of fans.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Angel Reese, Paige Buecker's Recent Moment
Nuggets Executive Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic's Big Decision
Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Popular NBA Rookie Yang Hansen