Russell Westbrook Sends Heartfelt Message After Big Surgery
The Denver Nuggets took a flyer in 2024 free agency by signing veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, and it could not have worked out better for them. After a couple of rocky years with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, Westbrook needed a change of scenery to revive his career, and he made the most of his new Denver home.
This season, the 36-year-old point guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, becoming a great playmaking complement alongside three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.
However, toward the end of his debut season in Denver, Westbrook was dealing with some major injuries. Westbrook was dealing with multiple ligament tears in his right hand and still managed to miss only one game in the final two months of the season. However, quickly after the conclusion of their season, Westbrook underwent surgery to repair these tears.
Via Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update:
Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery on his right hand to repair multiple ligament tears. He is expected to resume full off-season training this summer."
On Thursday, a couple of weeks after the surgery, the 2017 NBA MVP took to Word of Westbrook, his personal newsletter, to send a heartfelt message to all of those who have supported him through the surgery and recovery process.
"First and foremost, thank you all for the heartwarming comments and support following the announcement of my surgery a couple of weeks ago. All is well, and I’m truly honored to have a community behind me that cares so deeply," Westbrook wrote.
Westbrook has a big decision to make this summer with a pending player option to stay with the Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, but recovering from this much-needed surgery is certainly a top priority. Still, the Nuggets would certainly love to have him back next season.