Serbian Forward Gets Honest on Learning From Nikola Jokić
As EuroBasket 2025 continues, Team Serbia star Nikola Jokić has cemented himself equally as a role model and juggernaut.
For Latvia's Kristaps Porziņģis, the center is the latter; Team Latvia fell short of Serbia as Jokić recorded a near 40-point double-double.
“He’s a beast,” Porziņģis said. “He’s a great player. He’s been better with each year. We have a challenge in front of us. His passing ability, his talent offensively ... it’s going to take a team effort.”
For Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović, Jokić is helping him unlock his potential as he heads into a pivotal season with the Miami Heat.
Jović: Jokić 'Easy to Play With'
Going from the Miami Heat to Team Serbia was a welcome change of pace for the offseason for Jović, who has been in the NBA since the 2022-23 season.
In his three years, Jović has increased his production from 5.5 points per game to 10.7; the forward was a reliable 3-point shooter in each of his latter two seasons, notching a clip just under 40 percent.
Jović has more room to grow before becoming a staple in Miami, but he's on the right path. And learning from Jokić isn't just a boon for the forward himself.
“I love when he spends time with the national team," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Every time he comes back to us, he comes back more mature."
Jović, simply put, understands the opportunity he has.
"I (learn) a lot from him, offensively and defensively," the forward said in a recent interview with BasketNews. "Playing with him is just easy. He's the best player in the world. He knows what he's doing."
Last season, Jokić averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 58 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from 3. The Serbian center finished second in Most Valuable Player Award voting and led the Nuggets to a Game 7 showdown against the eventual Western Conference Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jokić's on-court impact certainly makes him the show runner with Team Serbia, but it also makes him a role model for younger players. Jović is the latest to reap the benefits.
"If you're in the right spot at the right moment, he'll find you," Jović said. "He's so smart, so talented that it's really easy to play with him."
The two faced off in the NBA Finals in 2023, but now Jokic and Jovic have a chance to win together with Team Serbia.
