Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Honest on Scoreless Overtime in Nuggets-Thunder
Walking off the court after falling to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the second round, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't help but smile.
"Some fans were taunting me," he said. "I don't ever want to show them that I'm defeated or mad. Nothing's written, the series is definitely not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about”
The Thunder fell 113-104 in overtime Friday night after Gilgeous-Alexander failed to score, or even attempt a shot, in the extra period. He took full responsibility.
"In those moments when the game slows down, it usually comes down to your best players making shots and making plays," the point guard explained, "and I didn't do a good enough job of that tonight."
After suffering a late loss in Game 1, Oklahoma City responded by topping the Nuggets by 43 in Game 2 to even the series. Now, it faces a deficit as another game in Denver awaits.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault chalked it up to his squad still gaining experience.
"We are in the process of becoming a great team," he said. "We’ve checked a lot of boxes in that process. And one thing that it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs. You’ve got a rise to the challenges that you're confronted with."
I have full confidence we'll continue to do that," he added, "but we have to embrace what this is. It's the playoffs.”
Tipoff of Game 4 between the Thunder and Nuggets at Ball Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.