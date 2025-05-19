Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins OKC Thunder History vs Nuggets in Game 7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to plant his flag as one of the best players in Oklahoma City Thunder history.
On Sunday afternoon, the Thunder cruised by the Denver Nuggets, 125-93, in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
The Thunder were led by none other than their All-Star guard in Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a game-high 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting.
The likely MVP's dominant Game 7 performance was historic when it comes to the Thunder franchise history, as Gilgeous-Alexander joined future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant as the only players in Thunder history to score 35 or more points in a Game 7.
Gilgeous-Alexander is poised to take home his first NBA MVP award after averaging 32.7 points per game to go along with 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
The 26-year-old star hasn't slowed down in the playoffs, scoring 28.4 points per contest while adding 6.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds in the Thunder's 10 games thus far in the postseason.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder don't have much time to celebrate their Game 7 victory as they're just 48 hours away from hosting Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Only four teams remain in the NBA playoffs, and either Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, or Jalen Brunson is winning their first championship ever.