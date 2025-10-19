Inside The Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Smug Message to Nuggets Emerges

The OKC Thunder superstar had words for the Denver Nuggets after their playoff series last season.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In the Oklahoma City Thunder's path to an NBA championship last season, they lost just one game combined in the first round and the Western Conference Finals. Only two teams gave the Thunder a legitimate fight, and it was the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers.

The Nuggets took the Thunder to seven games, but were ultimately taken down by the eventual champs in a winner-take-all situation. However, after three games in the series, the Nuggets held a 2-1 lead, and things were looking great for Nikola Jokic and company.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Regardless of being down 2-1, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not phased. While walking off the court after Game 3, Gilgeous-Alexander was seen with a huge grin on his face. Now, while appearing on Netflix's "Starting Five," Gilgeous-Alexander's reaction to a fan taunting him and his message to the Nuggets after Game 3 have surfaced.

"A fan is waving at me like, 'Goodbye.' He said something like, 'Goodbye,' or, 'It's over for you guys,' and some gestures," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I couldn't help but smile. It was funny to me because I just know there's so much basketball left to be played. He doesn't know that. He's just a fan. You can cheer now and laugh now, but we're the better basketball team and it's going to show."

Gilgeous-Alexander, who ultimately beat out Jokic for the 2024-25 NBA MVP award as well, was awfully cocky when talking about how the Thunder are better than the Nuggets.

“Like I said, the better team won," Gilgeous-Alexander bluntly said.

Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander had the right to say whatever he wanted after the win, and his individual performance did not disappoint Oklahoma City either. Through seven games against the Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 52.9% from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander was incredible throughout the 2025 NBA playoffs, and the Thunder proved to be an incredible team. While the Nuggets have no room to be upset about what the superstar guard claimed, it is surprising to hear Gilgeous-Alexander say that about that back-and-forth Nuggets series, especially considering the Thunder were just one game away from being sent home.

