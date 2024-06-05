Inside The Nuggets

Shocking New Details About NBA Player Banned for Betting Violation

Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA

Joey Linn

Mar 11, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jontay Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was recently banned for life from the NBA for violating the league's gambling policies. In their announcement, the NBA stated the following:

"The NBA announced today that Jontay Porter, a two-way player recently under contract with the Toronto Raptors, has been banned from the NBA. A league investigation found that Porter violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games."

A recent report from Kyle Schnitzer of the New York Post revealed Porter's reason for doing this, writing, "Federal prosecutors allege that Porter had racked up large gambling debts in the beginning of the year to co-conspirators, and was encouraged to clear those debts by throwing games in order for certain bets to hit. In this case, Porter, a journeyman between the Raptors and their G-League affiliate, allegedly told Pham that he was going to take himself out early from the Jan. 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, claiming he was injured, the feds said."

After it was uncovered that Porter had violated the league's gambling policies, the NBA acted quickly, banning him for life. Porter's case is just one of several different betting-related bans or suspensions in professional sports recently.

