Starter Ruled OUT for Nuggets-Kings
Coming off two consecutive wins, the Denver Nuggets head to face the Sacramento Kings in a tough road test on Monday. The Kings are a disappointing 13-13 on the season but have won four of their last five games to find a hot streak.
The Nuggets have been disappointing in their own right this season, going 13-10 through their first 23 games. Superstar center Nikola Jokic is playing at a historic level, but there are still some areas of improvement until this team feels like a true title contender.
Monday's matchup in Sacramento will give the Nuggets a good opportunity to truly find their groove, especially after losing three of four meetings against the Kings last season.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they will be down a starter against the Kings, as guard Christian Braun has been ruled out with a low back strain.
Braun, 23, is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game this season with 56.7/40.3/77.6 shooting splits. The third-year guard has taken more responsibility as an offensive contributor this season to become a key role player for the Nuggets. Russell Westbrook will start in Braun's absence.
Monday's matchup in Sacramento will be the first game the Nuggets will play without Braun since May 2023 as the young guard suited up for every game last season. It will be interesting to see what the Nuggets do with their guard rotation with Braun sidelined, as second-year wing Julian Strawther will likely earn an expanded role.
