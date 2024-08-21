Inside The Nuggets

Three-Time NBA Champion Claims Joel Embiid Gives Nikola Jokic 'Problems'

Former NBA All-Star Sam Cassell spoke on Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Joey Linn

Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) glances at Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a break in action in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) glances at Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a break in action in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In the 2022-23 NBA season, there was an ongoing debate about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. The two centers finished first and second in MVP voting, with Embiid winning the award for the first time in his career.

The 76ers would go on to lose in the second round of the playoffs that year, while Jokic delivered the Nuggets their first title in franchise history, winning Finals MVP. This settled the Jokic vs. Embiid debate for most people, but certain discussions about the two centers still persist.

In a recent interview with Eurohoops (h/t HoopsHype), three-time NBA champion Sam Cassell discussed a hypothetical Jokic vs. Hakeem Olajuwon battle, saying because Embiid gives Jokic problems, the three-time MVP would not be able to contain Olajuwon.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic
Jan 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

“Hakeem is a beast in every sense on the floor," Cassell said. "He’s in the Top 10 in every NBA category—steals, rebounds, points. I think Jokić would score more points, but Hakeem would win because he would constantly pressure him. Jokić wouldn’t be able to do damage in the post; it simply wouldn’t happen."

Cassell then added, "On the other end of the floor, Jokić wouldn’t stand a chance. Joel Embiid gives him problems, and he wouldn’t have any hope against Hakeem. I believe Hakeem would have an answer for whatever Jokić tried defensively."

In eight career games against Jokic, Embiid has averaged 27.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Jokic has averaged 22.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in those games. The 76ers have won six of those eight games, but just two of them have been played in Denver.

