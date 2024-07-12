Top NBA Free Agent Reportedly Will Not Join Denver Nuggets
After losing important role players on the roster, the Denver Nuggets are in need of a capable scoring threat. While free agent Gary Trent Jr. seems like a great option for the Nuggets, it's not looking like he's going to join Nikola Jokic.
According to a report from Harrison Wind, Gary Trent Jr. should be ruled out to join the Denver Nuggets in free agency. Trent Jr. would have to take a minimum contract to join the Nuggets and that's not something he's willing to do. It also doesn't look like there's interest on the Nuggets' side to make it happen either.
Last season, Gary Trent Jr. averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 43/39/77 shooting from the field. He played in 71 games for the Toronto Raptors and has been very healthy for the last three seasons. In four seasons with the Raptors, Trent Jr. averaged 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on 42/38/83 shooting from the field.
It was reported that Gary Trent Jr. was originally offered $15 million to stay a Toronto Raptors, but the guard was looking for a higher value - especially after seeing what Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley received from the team.
Gary Trent Jr. will be a very capable shooter that will either join a contending team that's capable of paying a somewhat decent salary, or any team willing to pay a high salary. Either way, it's looking like his days as a Toronto Raptor have a solid chance of being over.
