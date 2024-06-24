Toronto Raptors Player Shares Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors
Just two seasons ago, Bruce Brown was the best bench player duering the NBA playoffs for a championship Nuggets team. He signed a two-year, $45 million contract, joined the Pacers, then was traded to the Raptors. Now, it looks like his team on the Toronto Raptors may be coming to an end.
It was reported last week by Mike Scotto of HoopsHype that the Raptors were expected to pick up Bruce Brown's $23 million team option and then immediately explore a trade. The Raptors have until June 28 to make a decision on Bruce Brown's team option, and NBA free agency shortly begins thereafter.
In anticipation of all the trade rumors, Bruce Brown posted a cryptic message on social media.
"Should be an interesting week 🤠," Brown said.
Last season, Bruce Brown averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals on 48/33/82 shooting with the Pacers. As a member of the Raptors, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.7 steals on 48/32/83 shooting from the field. Brown can be a tremendous bench asset to any championship-contending team next season, especially with an expiring contract. He's the exact type of player that the Denver Nuggets desperately missed during the NBA Playoffs.
If the Toronto Raptors are looking to trade Bruce Brown, it's fair to say that they're fully going into rebuilding mode. He will be one of the many major names available during this NBA offseason.
